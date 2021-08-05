Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a deal for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, it has been reported.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is looking to bolster his attacking ranks before embarking on the 2021/22 campaign.

He has already added some extra firepower to his strikeforce, bringing in Florian Kamberi, Olamide Shodipo and Theo Corbeanu on loan.

Stoke City striker Lee Gregory has also been linked with a move to Hillsborough and now, it has been claimed a deal is close.

The Star has stated Wednesday’s pursuit of the 32-year-old has gathered some pace, with Gregory said to be closing in on a move back to his home city.

With Stoke willing to offload the striker after bringing in Sam Surridge from Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see if the Owls can seal a deal for him before the end of this month.

What could Gregory bring to Hillsborough?

The experienced striker has previously starred in League One and could go on to play an important role for Wednesday if a move goes through.

In his previous two seasons in the third-tier, Gregory has scored 38 goals, proving to be a real nuisance for League One defenders.

Stoke City struggles

Since leaving Millwall in 2019, Gregory has been unable to make an impact with Stoke City.

He has netted seven goals in 50 games for the club across all competitions, departing for Derby County on loan in January after failing to make an impact under Michael O’Neill.

However, despite his struggles in recent seasons, he could be a real threat for Wednesday.