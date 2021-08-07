The new season is on the horizon and this year League One looks stronger than ever.

Sunderland welcome Wigan Athletic to the Stadium Of Light this weekend and over 30,000 wearsiders are set to be in attendance. Here is everything you need to know about the season opener:

How to Watch:

Unfortunately UK viewers won’t be able to access live match coverage of the game this Saturday, but audio packages are available if you can’t make it to the game.

Injuries:

Sunderland will be without Jordan Willis for the majority of the season as he suffered further setbacks following his original ruptured patella.

Denver Hume has yet to sign a new deal therefore he is not eligible, but is still being treat for a recent hamstring injury at the Academy of Light.

It is unlikely Alex Pritchard will start on Saturday after missing the whole of pre-season after a positive Covid test.

Lee Burge is expected to return to the squad despite missing last Friday’s clash against Hull City with a minor elbow injury and Aiden McGeady should be available for selection after the club announced they timed his knee injections to allow for him to be fit for the beginning of the new campaign.

Prediction:

Wigan have not been shy of the transfer market this summer – they have brought in ten new players, three of which played for Sunderland last season.

These new signings have helped bolster their squad and put them in contention for promotion candidates this season – the North East side are yet to lose an opening fixture in League One.

It will be in no way an easy opening fixture but with the backing of 30,000 Mackems, this one could swing in favour of the hosts.

Score prediction – Sunderland 2-1 Wigan