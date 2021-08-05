Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa is attracting interest from Serie A side Roma, it has been claimed.

Amid claims of interest from La Liga side Valencia, reports from Italy (via Hammy End) have stated Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his midfield ranks and Anguissa has emerged as a potential target.

Following the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship back in 2019, Anguissa left on loan to join Villareal. Now, ahead of their return to second-tier football, the Cameroonian is being linked with a move away once again.

Anguissa has been with Fulham since 2018, joining from Marseille for a reported £30m fee.

Since joining, the central midfielder has played 63 times across all competitions for the club, chipping in with three assists in the process. He still has two years remaining on his contract, so the Cottagers are in no desperate need to offload him this summer.

However, with Mourinho sizing up a move, it will be interesting to see if they can tempt him to Italy.

Differences in valuation

The report has stated that Roma are willing to pay as much as £17m to bring Anguissa to Italy before the end of the summer window.

However, Fulham are looking to recoup as much of the fee they paid for him as possible, valuing the 25-year-old at £21m.

Silva’s current midfield options

As it stands, Marco Silva has the likes of Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Josh Onomah and Jean Michael Seri as central midfield options. New signing Harry Wilson can also play in central midfield.

Anguissa mainly operates as a defensive midfielder though, so Silva may want to recruit another deeper-lying midfielder if their number 29 heads for the exit door.