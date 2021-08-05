Birmingham City are chasing a striker from a fellow Championship side, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

There’s a striker you want and seem to be getting close to doing … Championship player. https://t.co/HrEy7YPNxJ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 5, 2021

Birmingham City appear to be looking to bolster their attacking options by bringing in an unnamed forward.

Nixon claims the Blues are ‘close’ to getting a deal done for the anonymous player.

Lee Bowyer’s side kick-start the new Championship season with a tough game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Read: Player on loan at Birmingham City last season to join Coventry City

Active window

It has been a busy summer for the Midlands club as Bowyer prepares for his first full campaign at the helm.

Birmingham have brought in Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham after their impressive seasons in League One last term.

Dion Sanderson, Juan Castillo, Tahith Chong and Matija Sarkic have come in on loan from the Premier League, whilst midfielder Ryan Woods has also made the move from Stoke City.

They have not finished their recruitment just yet and have a striker in their sights.

Read: Birmingham City-linked free agent completes new move

Thoughts

Birmingham have made some pretty shrewd additions to their squad this summer and will be looking to surprise a few this season.

They have some solid attacking options already such as Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan, Sam Cosgrove and new boy Aneke so some further competition up there would further boost their chances of success.

It will be interesting to see who this unknown striker target is.