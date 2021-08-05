Coventry City are closing in on the loan signing of Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea.

Coventry City hope to get the deal done in time for their first game of the season this weekend, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Clarke-Salter, who is 23-years-old, spent the past year-and-a-half on loan at Birmingham City.

He is now poised for another loan move away from Chelsea for the new campaign.

Loan ranger

Clarke-Salter made 34 appearances altogether during his time at Birmingham.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea but finds his pathway into their first-team blocked by an abundance of other defensive options.

The ex-England youth international has played twice for the Blues’ senior side but is one of their many players who they loan away every season.

His time taste of regular football came on loan in the Football League at Bristol Rovers during the 2016/17 campaign.

Clarke-Salter has since also had spells at Sunderland and Vitesse before his move to Birmingham in January 2020.

Thoughts

He could prove to be a useful addition for Coventry and has experience of playing Championship football.

Clarke-Salter will give Mark Robins’ side more competition and depth at the back and is set to link up with Chelsea colleague Ian Maatsen there.

The Sky Blues start the season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will be eager to get off to a good start. Will this deal get over the line in time for Clarke-Salter to play?