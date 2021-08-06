Bournemouth kick off their campaign against recently relegated West Brom tonight – it will be the first league match for Scott Parker and Valerien Ismael for their respective clubs.

The Cherries will be eager to start to life under former Fulham boss Parker with a win in the inaugural game of the 2021/22 Championship season.

His move from Craven Cottage was a delayed one but he’s in place, and so too is Ismael at West Brom. The Baggies also took their time in finding Sam Allardyce’s replacement and after some failed pursuit of other names, brought in Ismael from Barnsley who joined Bournemouth in the play-offs last season.

Bournemouth have a number of unavailable players going into the opening day clash, with Jefferson Lerma out serving a six game suspension for biting Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass last season.

Chris Mepham could be returning to the side after serving his one game suspension during the MK Dons EFL Cup game. Danjuma is also likely to miss Friday’s clash due to an unknown injury as well as being subject to major interest from multiple clubs, including Liverpool and Villarreal. Other unavailable / doubtful players include:

Lewis Cook (ACL)

Steve Cook (Knee)

Ben Pearson (Ankle)

Jack Stacey (Quad)

Expected Lineup

Here’s how we expect Bournemouth to line up v West Brom tonight:

Travers

Zemura

Rossi

Kelly

Smith

Billing

Kilkenny

Marcondes

Anthony

Solanke

Brooks

How to watch

Bournemouth v West Brom is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football.