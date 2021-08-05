Felixstone and Walton United have signed Zak Brown following his departure from Ipswich Town.

The non-league side have decided to snap up the attacker for the new season, as announced by their official club website.

Brown, who is 19-years-old, was released by Ipswich at the end of last season and became a free agent.

He has now found himself a club and has returned to the place where it all started for him.

He’s back

Brown has said: “It’s been a long time since I was here and I’m delighted I’m now back at the club and I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to getting to know the boys and scoring some goals for the club.

“I’ve chosen Felixstowe because it’s my home town club, myself, my parents and family know a lot of people here so it felt like the right move for me and the right place to come.”

The youngster played for the Seasiders before moving to Ipswich.

His brother, Charlie Brown, plays for the Tractor Boys’ League One rivals MK Dons.

Professional terms at Ipswich

Brown was handed his first professional contract by Ipswich in 2019 and penned a two-year deal that expired in late June.

He has been a regular for their development side over the past few years and made his first and only senior appearance for the East Anglian club in an EFL Trophy game last season against Crawley Town.

Brown has experience on playing in non-league from a loan spell away from Portman Road at Leiston last year and will be looking to impress at Felixtone.