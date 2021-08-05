Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has expressed his excitement about their first game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic’s manager has sent this latest message on his Twitter page this morning (see tweet below).

Good morning. Start again. The start of the football season is nearly here, looking forward to the atmosphere of fans back in stadiums. ⁦@CAFCofficial⁩ #Talkingsbrilliant #walkingingsbrilliant #smile pic.twitter.com/bzNKG8fMoI — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) August 5, 2021

The Addicks fans will be back at the Valley and he delighted about their return.

Adkins has been posting lots of videos on social media over the course of the pandemic and has been a big advocate for walking, getting outside and keeping positive.

Read: Charlton Athletic could rekindle interest in Crewe Alexandra man

First game back

He has said this morning: “We’ve got the football lined up this weekend! We’ve got Sheffield Wednesday in our first game on Saturday, should be a big crowd, good bit of music and a fantastic atmosphere.

“The fans are the winners on Saturday regardless of the scoreline because we’re all back in the stadium.

“We’re all back with our mates. Talking is brilliant so between now and Saturday – pick your phone up to a mate, go and have a coffee, go and have a beer, go and have a walk, go and talk football. Ask who’s going to get promoted? Who’s going to get relegated? Who’s going to be the star player? Who’s going to be on a great cup run this season? How’s your team going to do this season?”

Read: Charlton Athletic season preview

Charlton preparing themselves

Charlton will be aiming for the a promotion place this season and Adkins has done it three times in the past.

They would love to start off with a win over recently relegated Sheffield Wednesday this weekend in front of the television cameras.

The Addicks have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer and have managed to bring in five new additions so far.