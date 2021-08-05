Just 48 hours stands between Derby County and their opening Championship fixture v Huddersfield Town this Saturday, and the club is in more turmoil than ever.

Total pandemonium. That’s the only phrase to really sum up what’s currently going on at Derby County. Owner Mel Morris held a meeting with some of the fans last night and whilst official updates weren’t provided from the meeting, notes of what Morris said have been well documented on social media.

Among the talking points were the status regarding a takeover and the arrival of potential investors, and of course the transfer predicament, with Morris also getting a lot of flack for his shaming of previous managers over their lack of interest in academy players.

It seems that a takeover of the club is no closer to fruition after two failed bids last season. But Punjabi Rams revealed from the meeting that the cub are in talk with a ‘number’ of potential investors, three of which ‘advancing with proof of income’.

OWNERSHIP:

Still looking for investors – in talks with a number of parties – 3 advancing with proof of income – 1 of them has the ODT (EFL owner and directors test) draft ready the other will be with the club in the next few days.#dcfcfans — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

It’s news on the transfer front which has really sparked upset this morning though. Throughout the summer, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has remained confident that his side will be able to get some deals over the line eventually – just last week he said he confident of making some happen this week.

But it was revealed in last night’s meeting that there will be ‘nothing happening’ in terms of transfers until Derby have further ironed out their ongoing debacle with the EFL – Derby have been operating under some strict transfer restrictions which were eased last month, to allowed Derby to sign free agents and loan players for six months but on limited wages.

Also, the EFL have allowed Derby County to sign up to 23 players of ‘professional standing’ – they currently have 19. Reporting from last night’s meeting, Punjabi Rams revealed this bit of transfer insight:

INCOMING TRANSFERS/LOANS Nothing happening until a few things have been sorted out. Still in talks with EFL.#dcfcfans — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

After last night’s event, Derby County Twitter went into meltdown. But if that wasn’t enough for Rams fans to wake up to, Alan Nixon reported earlier today that a summit was held at Moor Farm between the players and coaching staff. They’re rightly wanting answers after hearing what was said last night and Nixon has revealed that all trialists have since been handed contracts.

But there’s ‘no figure of wages’ on said contracts, which have to be signed before 12pm tomorrow as to make them eligible to play against Huddersfield this weekend – Nixon’s tweet read:

Derby County. Players turn up for training fearing the worst after Morris comments. Have summit and then ALL handed contracts. Names on but no figures of wages. Need to be signed by tomorrow midday to play at weekend. Beyond words 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 5, 2021

Vitriol against Morris is at an all-time high. Fans return to Pride Park in full this weekend and whether Morris will be in attendance has become a major talking point online. In light of all the chaos though, Rooney is earning a lot of sympathy for the predicament that he now has to front on the pitch.

He’s had his critics since taking on the full-time managers’ position at Derby County midway through last season. His side were woeful on the pitch for the vast majority of the last Championship campaign and narrowly avoided relegation, whilst his recent off-field actions brought his own position into question. But the revelations of last night have many sympathising with England’s all-time top goalscorer who’s evidently been lied to throughout this summer, after it was he who’s been the one assuring fans that signings are on their way.

Whether he himself will walk though is another, more complex question. It’s his first managerial job – Rooney is one of a number of former England stars who’ve stepped into management over the past couple of years but he’s undoubtedly had the most difficult job of all. Compared to the likes of Steven Gerrard at Rangers or even Frank Lampard during his time at Pride Park and then at Chelsea, Rooney in his first step into the dugout has had to deal with more than a manager should.

His managerial reputation could be severely dented by this current Derby County side that he’s been left with but yet, he’s not shown any inclination of walking and some would ask; why would he? Rooney earns a reported £90,000-a-week as manager of Derby County and is contracted until 2023. It’d be naive to say that Rooney is simply staying with the club because of money but at the same time, would a manager who’s been in the game for years and weathered plenty enough storms be staying on board?

If Rooney left shortly into the start of the new campaign or even before this weekend then it wouldn’t be a huge surprise. It’d be a tragic end to his tenure, for sure, but an unsurprising climax. As he readies what he has of a side in time for Huddersfield Town this weekend, all eyes will be on him and the side he fields as we try and decipher what chances Derby County have of surviving the upcoming Championship season.