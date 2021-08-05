Dundee United could try and re-sign Marc McNulty from Reading.

Dundee United have the striker on a list of potential striking targets, as per a report by The Courier.

McNulty, who is 28-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side.

The Courier has also mentioned the fact that Tranmere Rovers are being linked with a move for him as well.

Reunion?

The Whites’ boss, Micky Mellon, managed him at Dundee United last term before his return to Prenton Park.

McNulty scored five goals in all competitions for the Terrors before heading back to Reading.

He still has a year left on his contract with the Championship side but has fallen way down the pecking order.

McNulty joined Reading in 2018 but has struggled to make an impact with the Berkshire outfit.

The forward has scored just once in 17 games for them in all competitions and has also been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Sunderland over the past few years.

Hit at Coventry

McNulty had spells at Livingston, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Portsmouth before joining Coventry City in 2017.

It was with the Sky Blues where he has had the best form of his career to date and he fired 28 goals in all competitions to fire them to promotion to League One.

However, he left Coventry for Reading and his career has hit a crossroads since then.

Dundee United want him back now but may have to battle it out with Tranmere.