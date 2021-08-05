Manchester United midfielder James Garner has become the target of several clubs going into this summer, with a number of Championship outfits in the running.

Garner, 20, is wanted by all of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Swansea City this summer, with two unnamed Premier League clubs having also registered an interest in the Englishman.

Manchester United reporter Jonathan Shrager tweeted last night:

In addition to Forest/Sheff Utd/Stoke/Swansea, 2 Premier League clubs have registered an interest in signing James Garner on a season-long loan from #MUFC

Whilst PL football may seem preferable, a decision will largely be based on which club can offer a decent amount of game time — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 4, 2021

Despite the likes of Stoke, Forest, Swansea and Sheffield United facing Premier League competition for Garner’s signature, Shrager’s point at the end regarding game time could swing a deal in favour of the Championship sides.

Garner proved a hit with Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season. He established himself as one of the best young players playing in the Championship and would no doubt be a key player for any Championship side that signed him.

That might not be the case should he join a Premier League side and so if a Championship club can guarantee him game time next season, which the likes of Stoke, Swansea, Forest and Sheffield United undoubtedly would, they stand a chance of bringing Garner to the Championship this month.

Garner actually started last season on loan at Watford. He featured 20 times for the Hornets before returning to Old Trafford, and then joining up with Forest.

He featured 20 times in the Championship for both sides but it was at the City Ground where he really flourished, scoring four goals and quickly becoming a fan favourite. Individually, all of Swansea City, Sheffield United and Forest have been linked with Garner this summer but Shrager’s tweet seems to be the first link between him and Stoke City.

The youngster certainly isn’t short of options this summer. With Premier League interest looming though, it seems the chances of Garner playing in the Championship next season are slimming.