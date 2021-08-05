Derby County fans have woken up to yet more chaos this morning, after owner Mel Morris’ meeting with fans last night.

Morris met with a selection of Derby County fans last night. They discussed the current turmoil running rife through at the club with plenty of topics coming into conversation.

One of the main talking points that stemmed form the meeting was the situation regarding transfers. The Rams have been working under EFL restrictions when it comes to bring in payers this summer, having had a number of free agents on trial.

But none of those have been signed and last night, it was discovered that the club is no closer to signing anyone with Morris still working with the EFL to ease their transfer restrictions:

INCOMING TRANSFERS/LOANS Nothing happening until a few things have been sorted out. Still in talks with EFL.#dcfcfans — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

Providing some further insight this morning, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that the Derby County players have showed up for training today ‘fearing the worst’ after Morris’ comments last night, going on to reveal that those free agents training with the club have been handed contracts which need to be signed by ‘tomorrow midday’ to make them eligible for their Championship opener v Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Derby County. Players turn up for training fearing the worst after Morris comments. Have summit and then ALL handed contracts. Names on but no figures of wages. Need to be signed by tomorrow midday to play at weekend. Beyond words 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 5, 2021

Derby County players then have showed up to Moor Farm this morning searching for clarity after obviously hearing what was said between Morris and the fans last night.

Tweeting earlier today, Nixon said that there was a ‘major summit at Derby County’ following last night and that the management staff and trialists rightly ‘want answers’:

Major summit at Derby County. Total confusion caused by Morris remarks. Management and trialists want answers. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 5, 2021

Total pandemonium at Pride Park. One has to feel for the likes of Wayne Rooney and his coaching staff who have to welcome Huddersfield Town this weekend having no idea what kind of team they’ll be able to field, and obviously the supporters who have to stand by and watch this all unfold.

Morris’ position is quickly becoming untenable and what may come of him and Derby County this season is something that the footballing community will all be keeping an eye on.