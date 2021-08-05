Nottingham Forest will travel to the Ricoh Arena to face Mark Robins’ Coventry City side on Sunday, as they hope to start their season with an away victory.

As it stands, the only new additions to Chris Hughton’s squad for the opening fixture of the Championship campaign will be second choice goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and the returning loanees; Brennan Johnson, Jordan Gabriel and Joao Carvalho.

Unsurprisingly after only one signing in this window, the initial line up for the opening day fixture will look as recognisable as ever.

A defensive line including goalkeeper Brice Samba along with regular Forest centre-back pairing Joe Worrall and Scotland international Scott McKenna are expected to start in the opening fixture.

The full-back positions could be taken by returning Blackpool loanee Jordan Gabriel and accustomed centre-back Loic Mbe Soh, after his spell at full-back during pre-season.

Manager Chris Hughton will look to solidify the defensive midfield by including Nottingham Forest academy graduate Ryan Yates alongside Cafu.

An attacking trio including inverted winger Joe Lolley will likely be partnered up with Johnson, and 19-year-old Alex Mighten positioned on the opposite flank.

To lead the line will be the ever dependable Lewis Grabban who will be looking to add to his century of Championship goals this season.

Our Nottingham Forest expected line up vs Coventry City:

Formation – 4-2-3-1

GK – Brice Samba

RB – Jordan Gabriel

CB – Joe Worrall

CB – Scott McKenna

LB – Loic Mbe Soh

CM – Ryan Yates

CM – Cafu

RW – Joe Lolley

CAM – Brennan Johnson

LW – Alex Mighten

ST – Lewis Grabban