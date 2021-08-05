Charlton Athletic’s chances of reigniting their interest in Crewe Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk have been addressed by journalist Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic were linked with a move for the Crewe Alexandra starlet in the January transfer window.

When asked about an update on the Addicks’ current transfer plans, Nixon has said there is ‘something in the Kirk thing’ (see tweet below).

This suggests that the London club could rekindle their winter interest and try and sign Kirk this summer. However, there is competition.

More signings on the way?

Charlton have brought in five new faces this summer but could do with some more depth in attacking areas.

They start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Crewe could be bracing themselves

Kirk has been a key player for Crewe over the past few seasons and they won’t want to lose him as they prepare for their second campaign back in League One.

The winger has risen up through the academy of the Cheshire side and has made 203 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with 32 goals.

He played a key role in David Artell’s sides’ promotion from League Two last year and adapted well to the step up to the third tier last term.

Will Charlton move in?

Nigel Adkins’ side have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer and seem to be waiting for the right type of players.

Kirk fits the bill for Charlton as he is young and has the potential to develop in the future.

Time will tell if the Addicks reignite their pursuit of him and make a move in this transfer window as Nixon claims there is something in it.