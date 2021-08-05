Plymouth Argyle may loan out defender Ollie Tomlinson.

Plymouth Argyle could look to fix up a loan move for the youngster for the new season, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Tomlinson, who is 19-years-old, has been playing for the Pilgrims over pre-season as they prepare for another year in League One.

However, he might be head out the exit door to go and get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Needs to be the right club

Plymouth boss, Ryan Lowe, has said: “We will make sure it’s the right fit for Ollie, and there is no guarantee that he will go out, but there is a good chance we will let him go and play some games.

“He needs to now become what Adam Randell has become after a good season out on loan.”

Tomlinson’s teammate Randell spent time on loan at Torquay United last season in the National League and helped the Gulls get to the Play-Off final.

It will be interesting to see if any League Two or National League clubs come in for Tomlinson now.

Career to date

The youngster has risen up through the academy at Plymouth and has played for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his first professional contract last year and made his debut last season in an EFL Trophy game against Norwich City Under-21s.

Tomlinson has since played twice more for Lowe’s side, including a league game against Sunderland.

He could now leave on loan again having previously had a spell in non-league at Barnstaple Town.