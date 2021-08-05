Charlton Athletic take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to kick-start the new League One season.

Charlton Athletic have brought in five new faces this summer but could do with a few more additions before the end of the transfer window.

They should look to bring in another centre-back to add more competition and depth to that department and one player they should look at is Morecambe’s Sam Lavelle.

Lavelle, who is 24-years-old, played a key role in the Shrimps’ promotion from League Two last term with an impressive season.

Big player for Morecambe

He has been a key player for Morecambe since his move there in 2017 and already racked up 145 appearances for the North West side in all competitions to date.

Lavelle fits the bill for Charlton in terms of his age. The signings of George Dobson (24) and Sean Clare (23) suggests the Addicks are going for younger players who they can develop over the course of a few years in more of a long-term vision.

Career to date

Lavelle started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks of the Lancashire side.

He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.

The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently snapped up by fellow North West side Bolton Wanderers and spent a year on the books with the Trotters.

However, Lavelle left after just 12 months and became a free agent again before Morecambe took a gamble on him.

Charlton should look at luring him to the Valley now after his solid past few campaigns.