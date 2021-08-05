Swansea City may join the race to sign Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin wanted him at MK Dons and could try and lure him to his new club now, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Shankland, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with a few clubs recently with Ipswich Town mentioned and MK Dons still said to be interested.

Belgian side Beerschot are also in the hunt to land him along with the League One pair, as per the Daily Mail.

Read: Swansea City boss wants reunion with MK Dons starlet from last season

Scores goals

Shankland managed to score nine goals in all competitions last season but wasn’t quite able to replicate the form he had in his first year at Tannadice, when he fired 28 goals in 33 games.

Career so far

He started his career at Queen’s Park and was snapped up by Aberdeen as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie and was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Ayr United signed him in 2017 and he was prolific for them, scoring 62 goals in 73 games to earn a move to Dundee United last summer.

Read: Swansea City raid MK Dons for their assistant manager

Shankland carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Terrors and helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership in his first campaign there.

He is a wanted man right now and only has a year left on his contract with Dundee United.