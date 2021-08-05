Sunderland are keen on Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson.

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in the Scottish Premiership man, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, is also on the radar of fellow League One side Lincoln City.

The Record say the Imps have already seen an offer rejected for him but are trying to raise more funds.

Sunderland are in need of another left-back for the new season and may turn their attentions to Robson now.

Career so far

He has risen up through the academy at Dundee United and has spent his whole senior career to date there.

The defender was handed his first professional deal with the Terrors in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

Robson only has a year left on his contract at Tannadice so Sunderland could look to tempt Dundee United in cashing in on him so they avoid losing him for free in June 2022.

What next for Sunderland

Sunderland start the new season at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday and will be eager to start off with a win.

They will welcome key duo from last season Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones back to the Stadium of Light.