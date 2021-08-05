Sheffield United have left their transfer business late this summer, but they could be on the verge of a couple of signings.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side kick-off their Championship season at home to Birmingham City this weekend.

It comes after a summer of very little movement at Bramall Lane – the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge continue to be linked with a move away but remain at the club for the time being.

Several name shave been linked with a move to South Yorkshire and one of those is former Leeds United man Ronaldo Vieira.

The Star now reports that talks to bring in the Sampdoria man on loan are ongoing and that the Italian outfit are ‘happy’ to send the 23-year-old to Bramall Lane for the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, the Blades are being heavily linked with Liverpool’s Ben Davies.

The former Preston man is a long-term target of Sheffield United’s and after his Anfield exile, he’s tipped to leave the club on loan this summer.

Fresh reports from Liverpool ECHO claim that the Reds are open to permanent offers to sign the 25-year-old this summer but that a loan still looks to be the likeliest option, with Preston having inserted a 20% sell-on clause into his January move to Liverpool.

Time is quickly running out for Jokanovic to get some names over the line. His side will be expected to be challenging near the top end of the Championship table next season and if they can retain the likes of Ramsdale and Berge for another season and get some fresh faces in, then there’s no reason why they can’t live up to those expectations.