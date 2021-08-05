Derby County owner Mel Morris held a private meeting with a selection of Derby County fans last night.

The Rams owner is at a pivotal point in his tenure. His club are gearing up for what looks to be a disaster waiting in the upcoming 2021/22 Championship season after a summer of mayhem and uncertainty, which has left manager Wayne Rooney with an alarmingly thin squad.

It was revealed last week that Morris would be meeting with fans this week. But the club nor any official reporters offered updates on the meeting – one Derby County supporters’ account however, Punjuba Rams, did.

Ongoing takeover woes

Morris has been looking to sell up for some time now. Last season saw two failed takeover bids from Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso respectively and Punjabi Rams report that the club are ‘still looking for investors’, with one potential investor having that all-important proof of income:

OWNERSHIP:

Still looking for investors – in talks with a number of parties – 3 advancing with proof of income – 1 of them has the ODT (EFL owner and directors test) draft ready the other will be with the club in the next few days.#dcfcfans — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

Transfer terror

The Rams have been operating under some strict EFL transfer regulations. It comes after the club and the EFL have been involved in a back and forth after Derby County initially misreported some of their previous accounts.

Derby have since avoided a belated relegation from the Championship following their narrow escape last time round but have been dealt a suspended three-point penalty for late payment of staff – one more late payment and that penalty will be triggered and applied to next season’s points tally.

Several free agents have been trialling with Derby County of late but none have signed as of yet. Giving a transfer update from the meeting last night, Punjabi Rams tweeted:

INCOMING TRANSFERS/LOANS Nothing happening until a few things have been sorted out. Still in talks with EFL.#dcfcfans — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

TRANSFERS OUT No serious offers on the table — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

Academy frustrations

This pre-season has seen Rooney deploy a number of Derby’s youngsters. Several have caught the eye too, with the likes of Eiran Cashin getting a lot of fans talking.

But Morris split opinion last night with his comments on Derby County’s use of their younger players, questioning his previous managers for their lack of interest in the club’s youth academy:

MM disappointed that our academy players haven't been bought through. Too much focus on signing players who then don’t get a look in. Academy is ranked 11/92 clubs – 8th in Category 1 based on player performances so doesn’t understand why the managers don’t give them more time. — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) August 4, 2021

With just a few days standing between Derby County’s opening day clash v Huddersfield Town, the club seems to be in a worse position than ever.

Rooney will barely have enough names to field a squad come Saturday and will go into the new season as many’s banker for relegation – times are certainly hard at Pride Park.