Derby County owner Mel Morris held a private meeting with a selection of supporters yesterday.

The meeting was not broadcast and no updates were provided from either the club or from official reporters – but that hasn’t stopped those in attendance from sharing their views on the meeting.

One account though, Punjabi Rams, did share some insight into the meeting and they made several important revelations – there seems to be ‘no new investors’ as Morris continues to look for a buyer, and also that there’s no new signings on the way as the club continues in talks with the EFL regarding their current transfer restrictions.

By all accounts, the meeting didn’t go at all well. Derby County fans have taken to Twitter in their numbers to share their dismay at Morris, who’s been a hotly contested owner throughout his reign.

After last night’s meeting though, Rams supporters finally seem to have had enough of Morris – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

Mel Morris is an absolute clueless fraud! Tonight after seeing his comments about the academy he has taken the meaning of being clueless to another level! Also no signings and still in talks with the EFL. This bloke has ruined this football club! #dcfc — Matt B (@Bayas_23) August 4, 2021

Mel morris has mugged rooney right off regards signings , i hope rooney doesnt stay with us to tarnish his reputation as a manager, him, the players and the fans deserve so much better #dcfcfans #dcfc #getmelout — Derbyfc1990 (@derbyfc1990) August 4, 2021

Imagine we played our youth in an FA cup tie and they got absolutely bullied off the pitch. Now mel Morris is saying “we should introduce more and he doesn’t understand why it hasn’t happened” 1-2 youngsters every season max! That’s why you don’t introduce more!#dcfc #dcfcfans — stefan (@stefanslowinski) August 4, 2021

Respect to @PunjabiRams for posting talking points tonight 👏, let's be very clear the problem is clear, Mel Morris!! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) August 4, 2021

Any shred of respect that was left for Mel Morris has gone tonight. Charlatan #dcfc — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) August 4, 2021

Honestly, it's time to show Mel Morris just how angry we are as fans. We either need to show this before the game, or select a minute where we show our anger…either way, it isnt aimed at the players, We Back You, but Mel needs for his position to become untenable #dcfc — Ramsfan (@Ramsfan34056112) August 4, 2021

A feel a Chorley level lump on Huddersfield and seveal pints might be the only solace for #dcfcfans on Saturday. Mel Morris is an absolute disgrace. #dcfc — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) August 4, 2021

i hate mel morris. that’s all. — cait x (@caitlynxdcfcx) August 4, 2021

I reckon Mel Morris would charge £32 for people to turn up to his own funeral — Reece (@reecewardd_) August 4, 2021