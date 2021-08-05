Derby County owner Mel Morris held a private meeting with a selection of supporters yesterday.

The meeting was not broadcast and no updates were provided from either the club or from official reporters – but that hasn’t stopped those in attendance from sharing their views on the meeting.

One account though, Punjabi Rams, did share some insight into the meeting and they made several important revelations – there seems to be ‘no new investors’ as Morris continues to look for a buyer, and also that there’s no new signings on the way as the club continues in talks with the EFL regarding their current transfer restrictions.

By all accounts, the meeting didn’t go at all well. Derby County fans have taken to Twitter in their numbers to share their dismay at Morris, who’s been a hotly contested owner throughout his reign.

After last night’s meeting though, Rams supporters finally seem to have had enough of Morris – see what they had to say on Twitter below: