Norwich City have made a ‘major offer’ for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, reports Alan Nixon.

Armstrong, 24, could be on his way to newly-promoted Norwich City after The Sun reporter Nixon claimed that the Canaries have launched a ‘major offer’ to sign the Englishman, who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season.

A separate report from The Sun claims that Norwich have offered £15million.

Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Norwich. Major offer for Adam Armstrong. Good money plus extras. Also willing to let young Idah go in deal. However want a large fee for him. Offer higher than Southampton or Watford for the striker. And close to Venkys valuation. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 4, 2021

Rovers are reported to value Armstrong at around the £20million mark. The likes of Southampton and Watford have been closely linked lately but Norwich have now stormed into the race.

Daniel Farke’s side claimed the Championship crown for a second time in three seasons last time round and were loosely linked with Armstrong earlier in the summer.

But those links quietened down. Now though, Norwich could be about to match Rovers’ steep valuation of Armstrong, who has less than a year remaining on his contract – Watford were this week reported to be dropping their interest in Armstrong though, whilst other reports claim that the Saints are ‘closing in’ on the striker.

Idah to Ewood

An interesting point in Nixon’s above tweet is that Norwich are ‘willing’ to let young striker Adam Idah head the other way.

The Irishman scored three goals in 17 Championship outings for Norwich City last season. He’s a player with clear potential at just 20-years-old but he doesn’t seem like a direct replacement for Armstrong.

Tony Mowbray will need a replacement sooner rather than later but he’s previously revealed that he’s unsure whether the Armstrong millions will be added to his transfer kitty.