Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson following his departure from QPR.

Wycombe Wanderers have decided to hand him a contract for next season, as announced by their official club website.

Dickinson, who is 21-years-old, was released by QPR at the end of the last campaign.

He has been training with the Chairboys over pre-season and has done enough to earn himself a deal.

Wycombe boss, Gareth Ainsworth, has said: “Tyla has trained with us throughout pre-season and shown more than enough to earn a deal, and he’ll benefit hugely from working alongside Lee Harrison, David Stockdale and the other young keepers we have at the club.”



QPR spell

Dickinson started his career in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before switching to QPR in 2012.

He has since progressed up through the Hoops’ ranks and represented them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The stopper broke into the R’s Under-23s side a couple of years ago before having loan spells away in non-league at Hendon Town and Northwood to gain experience.

New chapter

Wycombe is Dickinson’s home now and he will be looking to push their current goalkeeping options.

The Chairboys were relegated from the Championship last season and will be keen to bounce back with an immediate promotion.

They have also signed the likes of Sam Vokes, Josh Scowen and Sullay Kaikai.