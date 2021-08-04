Bradford Park Avenue have signed right-back Lucas Odunston following his departure from Hull City.

Bradford Park Avenue have decided to snap him up after his spell there on trial (see tweet below).

Odunston, who is 20-years-old, was released by Hull City at the end of last season and became a free agent.

He has now found a home for next term and will be looking forward to the new campaign.

Career so far

Odunston was a regular for Hull’s Under-23s side last season.

He moved to the Tigers in 2019 from Leeds United and spent two years in East Yorkshire.

However, he didn’t quite make the grade with Grant McCann’s side and failed to make a senior appearance before they let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.

The defender started his career at Leeds and rose up through the youth ranks with the Whites.

He represented them at various youth levels as he progressed through their academy but left after 12 years before his move to Hull.

New club

Bradford Park Avenue play their football in the National League North and are managed by former Bradford City player Mark Bower.

They have a few ex-Football League players in their squad such as Mitchell Lund, Keith Lowe, Oli Johnson and Will Longbottom.

Odunston will be eager to get plenty of game time at the Horsfall Stadium.