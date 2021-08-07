Barnsley’s new campaign begins this Saturday with a trip down to South Wales to face Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City side.

Barnsley kick-off their new season under a new manager in Markus Schopp. He replaced Valerien Ismael who is now in charge of West Brom and the Tykes face Cardiff City this weekend.

McCarthy came in midway through last season and guided his side to an 11 game unbeaten run in the Championship, and will undoubtedly be eyeing a top-six spot this time round.

Predicted XI: Collins, Britain, Sibbick, Helik, Andersen, J.Williams, Styles, Benson, Morris, Woodrow, Cole

Injuries: Mads Andersen (knee) is the only name who won’t be available this weekend.

How to watch:

For the first time in 18 months, fans will now be allowed back at stadiums, so Barnsley away-day regulars will be delighted to have the all-clear to attend. This will be Barnsley’s first away game with fans allowed to attend since a 2-0 defeat at Reading on 29th February 2020, and fans will hope the team can bring three points back to South Yorkshire.

If you are unable to make it to the Cardiff City Stadium and live overseas, then the iFollow Barnsley has you covered, with audio streaming of the game after it was announced that 3pm Saturday fixtures will no longer be streamed domestically.

Prediction:

Barnsley will hope to out-think McCarthy’s side and claim all three points, but it won’t be an easy feat. However, the Reds may just edge it due to Cardiff’s injury list and fitness concerns that includes the likes of Kieffer Moore and Leandro Bacuna.

Predicted score – Cardiff City 0-1 Barnsley.