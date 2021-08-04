West Brom’s Matheus Pereira is ‘set to join’ Al-Hilal, claims journalist Pedro Almeida.

Pereira, 25, has been the centre of transfer speculation this summer. The West Brom playmaker has been heavily linked with West Ham but David Moyes’ side are yet to make a concrete offer to sign the Brazilian.

Al-Hilal though have lodged two bids for Pereira – the second coming in last week for a reported fee of €15million. Now, Almeida claims that Pereira is set for a move to Saudi Arabia:

🔥 Matheus #Pereira is set to join Al Hilal from West Brom. 🇧🇷✍🏼 #AlHilal https://t.co/LoClF3CLXG — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 4, 2021

Previous reports have suggested that the Baggies want upwards of £30million for Pereira. West Ham are the team that have been most closely linked with the likes of Watford and Liverpool having been loosely linked of late too.

But after recent events – Valerien Ismael saying Pereira was not committed and the player hitting back on social media – it seems like both parties are looking for the nearest escape route and as it stands, that’s Al-Hilal.

If Almeida’s claims are correct then it’ll be a controversial move to say the least – Pereira is a player of undeniable quality and deserves a spot in the Premier League, but a move to Saudi Arabia which would undoubtedly come with a large pay packet will raise some eyebrows.

Almeida previously reported that Pereira would rake in €6million per season at Al-Hilal, on a deal running until 2024: