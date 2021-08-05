Barnsley will open their 2021/22 Championship season against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend.

Markus Schopp’s side travel to South Wales, as the new Tykes manager vies to keep his side’s momentum from last season going into this new campaign.

Here we take a look at how we expect Barnsley to line up this weekend:

In goal, Brad Collins is expected to keep his place after his excellent form last season where he kept nine clean sheets and helped Barnsley’s play-off push.

At the back, Toby Sibbick is expected to keep his place as the right centre-half following the departure of Michael Sollbauer in the summer, is expected to start alongside Michal Helik. Meanwhile, Liam Kitching is likely to slot into the defence until Mads Andersen returns from injury.

Callum Britain at right wing-back is the first name on the team-sheet for most Barnsley fans, and will likely continue his fine form from last season, while Jordan Williams is expected to feature as the left wing-back.

Callum Styles is poised to move into the centre of midfield following the departure of Alex Mowatt and will most likely partner new signing Josh Benson in the middle.

Carlton Morris‘ power and physique, alongside new skipper Cauley Woodrow‘s ability to challenge defenders, will no doubt be a nuisance to the Cardiff defence. To top that, Devante Cole‘s pace to run in behind will be a further issue to the Bluebird’s back-line, and Barnsley will hope to gain an advantage through this.

Predicted Barnsley XI: Collins, Brittain, Sibbick, Helik, Kitching, J.Williams, Styles, Benson, Morris, Woodrow, Cole