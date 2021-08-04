Salford City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Matty Willock, who joins the club on a free transfer.

Earlier this summer, former Manchester United youngster Matty Willock became a free agent.

League One side Gillingham opted against renewing his deal at the Priestfield Stadium, opening the door for him to hunt for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old has spent time on trial with Salford City since in a bid to earn a deal with the club. Now, it has been confirmed that Willock’s move to the Peninsula Stadium has been completed.

The League Two outfit confirmed Willock’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon, bringing him in to bolster Gary Bowyer’s midfield ranks.

He will be competing with the likes of Jason Lowe, Alex Denny and Matty Lund for a starting role in the Salford side, while fellow summer signing Josh Morris can also feature in central midfield if called upon.

Willock has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Salford, but an option for extension is included.

The central midfielder will be hoping to nail down a spot in Bowyer’s starting 11 as they look to battle for promotion once again this season.

Arriving on a free transfer, Willock has a good amount of experience under his belt. As well as spending time on the books with Gillingham, the London-born midfield has also spent time on loan with FC Utrecht, St. Johnstone, St. Mirren and Crawley Town.