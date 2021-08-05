Milton Keynes Dons welcome Bolton Wanderers in their opening game of the 2021/22 League One season this weekend.

Following the announcement that manager Russell Martin and his team have left MK Dons to join Swansea City, Dons’ strong chances of a fight for promotion back to the second tier have fallen dramatically.

There are plenty of standout players currently amongst the ranks at MK Dons, and here are three to look out for in the 2021/22 season:

David Kasumu

David Kasumu came through the youth ranks at MK Dons, before turning professional in 2017. He is a 21-year-old midfielder who primarily plays in a central defensive role. He is known for his Roy Keane-like thinking – going in for every tackle, often winning the ball however picking up a lot of cards in the process.

Harry Darling

Harry Darling joined the Dons in January from Cambridge United following the departure of Richard Keogh. He possesses many qualities that a normal central defender does not, such as the ability to carry the ball up the pitch and pass the ball all about the pitch. His leadership qualities will be a massive plus for MK Dons this season.

Scott Twine

MK Dons managed to pull off the signing of versatile forward/midfielder Scott Twine this summer after a very impressive season at Newport and the Swindon last season. He has an amazing long shot and looks as though he’ll take all set-pieces for the Dons this season, showing his ability from outside the box with numerous long range goals last term.