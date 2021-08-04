Blackburn Rovers are prepared to wait until January in their pursuit of Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, it has been reported.

Summer at Ewood Park hasn’t been particularly easy.

Blackburn Rovers have been unable to make any new additions ahead of the new campaign, with any transfer rumours failing to materialise into anything serious.

Among those recently linked is Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, with Football Insider stating Rovers and Middlesbrough are both interested in the former Barnsley man.

However, fresh insight on Blackburn’s interest in Hedges has emerged from Lancs Live.

It has been said that the Championship side will likely wait until January to pursue a deal for the 26-year-old. By then, Hedges will be free to hold pre-contract discussions as his deal expires in the summer of 2022.

Hedges’ EFL experience

After time with Everton’s youth academy as a youngster, the attacker ended up with Swansea City in 2013.

Hedges spent time on loan with Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before his departure in January 2017, leaving the Liberty Stadium without making an appearance. He would go on to spend the next two-and-a-half years with Barnsley, netting four goals and providing four assists in 59 games for the Tykes.

How’s he been in Aberdeen?

Since swapping Oakwell for Pittodrie back in 2019, Hedges has become a consistent starter for Aberdeen.

He was in and out of the starting 11 during the 2019/20 campaign but only injury saw him drop out of the starting side last season. Across all competitions, Hedges has netted 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 66 games for the club.