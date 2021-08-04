Fulham defender Marlon Fossey is back at Craven Cottage following a stint on trial with Rotherham United, it has been revealed.

Ahead of the new campaign, Fulham youngster Marlon Fossey linked up with Paul Warne’s Rotherham United ahead of a potential loan move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 22-year-old right-back got his first taste of senior football last season, spending the first half of the campaign with Shrewsbury Town.

However, it seems a proposed loan switch to Rotherham is off the cards, with The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler providing an update on Twitter.

Fossey is back with the Cottagers after his stint with the Millers, Rutzler has revealed.

Further details of the United States youngster’s situation have not yet emerged, so it will be interesting to see how his situation at Craven Cottage pans out as the end of the window draws closer and closer.

The young full-back has found most of his game time has come with Fulham’s U23s since joining the club back in 2009.

Fossey has played 39 times for the club’s second-string side, chipping in with one assist. He is still waiting on the chance to make his senior debut, but it seems he is being lined up for another temporary stint away from the Cottage before breaking into the first-team.

Despite right-back being his primary position, Fossey can operate as a right wing-back. Not only that, but he has featured at left-back as well.