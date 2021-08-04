Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle is attracting interest from elsewhere, with The Sun reporter Alan Nixon stating a club are “in for” him.

There’s a club in for him. That’s correct. https://t.co/Xmo5WS8KI5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 4, 2021

Centre-back Sam Lavelle starred for Morecambe last season, playing a crucial role in their promotion to League One.

He played in all but one League One game last season, taking him to 55 appearances across all competitions. He helped keep 14 clean sheets in the process.

The 24-year-old’s performances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign have attracted interest previously. Blackpool were said keen on the defender back in April and now, it seems Lavelle is still on the radar of rival clubs.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said a club is “in for” the Blackpool-born defender ahead of the new campaign.

The identity of the club remains unknown and the level of interest is also unknown, so it will be interesting to see if more emerges in the coming days.

Since joining the Shrimps back in the summer of 2017, Lavelle has become a key player for the club.

Across all competitions, the former Blackburn Rovers youngster has played 158 times for Morecambe. In the process, he has chipped in with six goals and two assists.

Stephen Robinson will be hoping to hold onto Lavelle this summer given just how important he has been for the club in recent seasons. However, with an unnamed club keen, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.