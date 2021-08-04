Swindon Town have brought midfielder Liam Kelly in on trial, it has been reported.

Swindon Town are in the market for new additions before the window slams shut at the end of this month.

Six new players have completed moves to the County Ground so far this summer. Jojo Wollacott, Ben Gladwin, Pierce Sweeney, Lewis Ward, Kaine Kesler (loan) and Tyreece Simpson (loan) have linked up with Ben Garner’s side.

Now, it has emerged that the Robins are casting their eyes over another potential addition.

Midfielder Liam Kelly has linked up with Swindon Town for a trial, Berkshire Live has reported.

Reports from The Netherlands have stated Eredivisie side Feyenoord agreed to terminate Kelly’s contract “some time ago”, leaving him free to negotiate with any potential suitors.

A difficult stint in Holland

In 2019, Kelly swapped Reading for Feyenoord in an eye-catching transfer. However, his time with the Eredivisie side didn’t go as planned, playing only twice for the club.

He returned to England on loan in January 2020, joining Oxford United. Kelly moved to the Kassam Stadium once again the following season, taking him to 38 appearances for the club.

Championship pedigree

With plenty of Championship experience under his belt, Kelly would be a shrewd acquisition for Swindon, especially as he’s available on a free transfer.

He played 94 times for Reading once breaking through their youth academy. In the process, he netted nine goals and provided nine assists across all competitions.