Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz is ‘ready to reject’ Middlesbrough and join Fulham, reports Mail Online.

Muniz, 20, has been closely linked with both Fulham and Middlesbrough this summer.

A fresh report from Mail Online though claims that Marco Silva’s side are ‘stepping up negotiations’ to bring Muniz to Craven Cottage in a £7.8million move, with a five-year deal on the cards – the same report says that a deal ‘is expected to go through’.

Middlesbrough then are set to miss out. Muniz is ‘ready to reject’ a similar offer from Middlesbrough in favour of joining Fulham, who welcome Boro in their opening Championship game of the season this weekend.

Warnock’s transfer woes

The Boro boss allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to leave the club at the end of last season.

Going into this summer, bringing in a new striker seemed to be the number one priority for Boro and they’ve since signed Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers, but whether he can score enough goals next season remains to be seen.

Muniz would’ve been a really shrewd signing for Middlesbrough but competing against Fulham was always going to be hard – the London club have money to spend having brought in Harry Wilson already and look set to spend some more on Muniz, with the obvious attraction of playing in the capital always a detriment to Boro.

It’ll be an interesting encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday and one that could set the tone for either side’s season in the Championship.