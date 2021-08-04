Oldham Athletic have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs.

After a successful trial with Keith Curle’s Oldham Athletic over the course of the summer, Jack Stobbs has completed a move to Boundary Park.

The 24-year-old winger’s move to the Latics sees him make a return to the Football League after a year of non-league football.

Stobbs linked up with Grantham Town following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday and after an impressive year with the Gingerbreads, the former Owls ace is back in the EFL.

The Leeds-born ace’s move was confirmed on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Oldham confirmed he has been on trial with the club for a “lengthy” period ahead of the new campaign. Stobbs found the back of the net in three of his pre-season outings, scoring against Rochdale, Stalybridge Celtic and Ashton United.

Having completed his return to the EFL with Oldham, it will be interesting to see how Stobbs fares in the upcoming campaign.

Before leaving Hillsborough last summer, Stobbs played six times for Wednesday’s senior side. He also picked up senior experience away from the Owls, spending time on loan with Scottish outfit Livingston and League Two side Port Vale.

The right-winger, who can also play as a wing-back, becomes Oldham’s seventh signing of the summer. He follows Sam Hart, Jayson Leutwiler, Jordan Clarke, Harrison McGahey, Hallam Hope and Alan Sheehan through the doors at Boundary Park.