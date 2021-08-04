Fulham will kick-start their 2021/22 Championship season at Craven Cottage on Sunday against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side.

New signing Paulo Gazzaniga is in contention to making his first league start for the club following his recent arrival from Tottenham, with Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodák being unlucky to miss out.

Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo will most likely keep their places from the recently relegated Premier League side with American international Tim Ream and play-off final hero Joe Bryan expected returning to the team.

Manager Marco Silva will likely continue with the double midfield pivot with André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and youngster Tyrese Francois that he’s donned in pre-season – the latter hoping to make his first league start for the club.

With the recent addition of wide playmaker Harry Wilson, Fulham are not short in attacking positions either. The Welshman was part of their Euro 2020 squad and we expect him to be included from the start. He will most likely be joined with Fabio Carvalho.

The striker picks itself in Serbia’s all-time top international goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrović. Fulham’s number nine will be aiming for the Golden Boot this season and hoping to beat his previous tally of 26 in the 2019/20 season.

Our expected Fulham line up to face Middlesbrough:

Starting XI: (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Gazzaniga

(RB) Tete

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Bryan

(CM) Francois

(CM) Anguissa

(RW) Wilson

(CAM) Carvalho

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović