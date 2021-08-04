Rotherham United have completed the signing of midfielder Oliver Rathbone from Rochdale, it has been confirmed.

Paul Warne has continued his summer recruitment drive with another fresh addition to his Rotherham United squad.

Midfielder Oliver Rathbone has become the Millers’ fourth signing of the summer window. He follows Hakeem Odoffin, Shane Ferguson, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Josh Chapman through the doors at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham confirmed the deal on their official club website, bringing an end to Rathbone’s five-year affiliation with Rochdale.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Rotherham, keeping him with the club until 2024.

He joins for an undisclosed fee, coming in to bolster Paul Warne’s midfield ranks. A fresh addition to his midfield options was needed following Matt Crooks’ departure, so it will be interesting to see if Rathbone can fill the gap left by the 27-year-old.

Rathbone emerged as a standout player for Rochdale during his time at Spotland. Across all competitions, the central midfielder chipped in with 15 goals and 15 assists in 183 games for the Dale.

Having spent his entire career plying his trade in League One, former Manchester United prodigy Rathbone brings plenty of Football League pedigree to Warne’s side.

Often operating as a deep-lying playmaker, the midfielder will be determined to settle in quickly and help Rotherham United make an immediate return to the Championship following their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 season.