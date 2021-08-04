Ipswich Town and MK Dons are among the sides eyeing a potential move for Dundee United hotshot Lawrence Shankland, according to reports.

League One pair Ipswich Town and MK Dons are not the only sides eyeing a potential move for the Scotland international, however.

The Daily Mail has provided a fresh update on Lawrence Shankland’s situation, revealing Belgian side Beerschot AC are also keen on the striker. The Jupiler Pro League club are said to have made an offer of £500,000 to try and temp the 25-year-old abroad,

Shankland has attracted his fair share of EFL interest in recent years and Championship sides are said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The report states he could be available on a “bargain deal”, so it will be interesting to see if anyone can tempt him to England.

Starring in Scotland

Shankland has proven himself as one of the country’s most prolific strikers in recent seasons.

He starred in a two-year stint with Ayr United, netting 61 goals and providing 24 assists in 73 games for the club. Shankland then earned himself a move to Dundee United, where he has bagged 40 goals in 74 games, chipping in with nine assists.

Ready for a new challenge?

The Daily Mail says the Glasgow-born striker is open to testing himself abroad, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the coming weeks.

Ipswich and MK Dons could offer him a chance in English football, but it awaits to be seen if he would drop from the Scottish Premiership to League One.