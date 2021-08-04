Portsmouth are readying themselves for the League One curtain raiser this weekend, where a trip to Fleetwood Town will see them kick-start their competitive campaign.

The Blues finalised their pre-season preparations yesterday with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth U23s in a behind closed doors affair.

First team quartet George Hirst, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Callum Johnson all featured for Danny Cowley’s side, perhaps signalling that they won’t be in line for a starting berth this weekend.

Gavin Bazunu is likely to get the nod over Alex Bass to guard the Pompey net. Banzunu’s contribution to pre-season has been limited, yet Cowley has undoubtedly earmarked a central role for the Manchester City loanee who he was so eager to sign this summer.

Fellow newbie Kieran Freeman looks set to start at right-back, while Lee Brown – who will be one of the few familiar faces from last season – is the favourite to occupy the opposite defensive flank.

Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson will likely partner each other at the back, with the pair having developed a sound understanding during pre-season.

There will be no selection headache for Cowley in the engine room, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and former Millwall veteran Shaun Williams currently his only options after a string of central midfield trialists have failed to make an impression.

Last season’s top scorer John Marquis is a dead cert to lead the line alongside the on-loan pre-season sensation Gassan Ahadme – the duo have caught the eye with some impressive interplay in the warm-up matches.

Wantaway winger Ronan Curtis looks as though he’ll have to settle for League One football again this season, and he and Marcus Harness are expected to start against the Cod Army on either wing.

Portsmouth’s expected starting line-up: Bazunu; Freeman; Raggett; Robertson; Brown; Williams; Tunnicliffe; Harness; Ahadme; Curtis; Marquis.