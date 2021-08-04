Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper is poised to join Colchester United on loan, it has been reported.

#FFC's Sylvester Jasper is close to joining Colchester United on loan, I understand. Marlon Fossey, meanwhile, has returned after a trial at Rotherham. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) August 4, 2021

Fulham boss Marco Silva is looking to streamline his squad before the new campaign, with a few youngsters heading for the exit door on loan.

Timmy Abraham, Jerome Opoku and Jayden Harris have left to join Newport County, Vejle BK and Aldershot respectively.

Now, it has emerged that the Cottagers are poised to loan out another one of their young talents, with winger Sylvester Jasper nearing a switch to League Two side Colchester United.

The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler has stated Jasper is closing in on a move to the U’s ahead of the new season.

Watched over by Sheffield Wednesday

Colchester are not the only the only side to have shown an interest in the 19-year-old forward this summer.

League One side Sheffield Wednesday brought Jasper in on trial to cast their eye over him ahead of a potential move. However, he failed to earn a deal with the Owls and returned to Fulham.

Impressing in the youth ranks

While only notching up three appearances for their senior side, Jasper has impressed for Fulham’s U18s and U23s since breaking through the youth academy.

For the U18s, the London-born winger managed 14 goals and 18 assists in 41 outings. His decent performances continued at U23 level, chipping in with eight goals and five assists in 24 games for Fulham’s Premier League 2 side.