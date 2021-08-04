Fulham have turned down a loan approach from La Liga side Valencia for midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, it has been reported.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 4th August, 12:06) has claimed the Cottagers’ midfielder is attracting interest from Spain ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Following their relegation to the Championship back in 2019, Fulham sanctioned a loan move away for Anguissa. He linked up with La Liga side Villareal, making a good impression with The Yellow Submarine.

Now, following the club’s return to the second-tier, it has been claimed Valencia have tried and failed with an attempt to bring Anguissa back to Spain.

Sky Sports has revealed Valencia lodged a loan bid for the 25-year-old, only for Fulham to knock it back.

Since joining the club back in 2018 for a reported fee of £30m, Anguissa has played 63 times across all competitions for the club. In the process, he has provided three assists.

Attracting Premier League interest

Earlier this summer, the Liverpool Echo claimed Liverpool could eye Anguissa as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Not only that, but Mail Online stated back in May that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton were monitoring his situation. Links with a return to the top-flight have failed to materialise as of yet, but it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

What should Fulham do?

Rejecting a loan bid from Valencia implies Marco Silva’s side are looking to keep Anguissa this summer, but their true stance remains unknown as it stands.

The Cameroonian could be a key player for Silva’s side having previously impressed in higher divisions, but it will be interesting to see if anyone can look to tempt Fulham into a sale.