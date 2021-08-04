Bournemouth welcome West Brom in the inaugural game of the 2021/22 Championship season on Friday.

Bournemouth with new manager Scott Parker in place kick-off their new campaign after missing out in the Championship play-offs last time round, against a West Brom side fronted by Valerien Ismael.

Here’s how we expect the Cherries to line up on Friday evening:

In goal Mark Travers looks to be the favourite. Since Asmir Begovic left there hasn’t been much competition for Travers who has played in every single pre-season game.

The two full-backs are difficult to predict due to the amount of injuries in the defensive third. Whilst Lloyd Kelly is a very good option for the left side, expect the inexperienced Jordan Zemura to be the option Parker will go for, and Adam Smith on the right side of defence due to Jack Stacey being out injured.

With Steve Cook out injured, and Chris Mepham having not played a single minute of pre-season, the centre-back partnership is looking like it could be new signing Ibsen Rossi and Kelly along side him, who have both played a lot of minutes in pre-season.

The midfield is also injury-stricken as Ben Pearson and Lewis Cook are both out injured. Therefore Parker is likely to go with his midfield three that he has used a lot in pre-season of Philip Billing out on the left, Gavin Kilkenny in the middle and new signing from Brentford, Emiliano Marcondes, out on the right.

Bournemouth’s attack is one of the most entertaining in the league, a big part of this is due to Arnaut Danjuma. However it does look like he won’t be playing in this fixture due to not being involved in pre-season at all. Parker seems to favour Jordan Anthony over the experience of Junior Stanislas, with Brooks on the opposite flank, and Solanke through the middle.

Our expected Bournemouth starting XI to face West Brom:

Travers

Zemura

Rossi

Kelly

Smith

Billing

Marcondes

Kilkenny

Anthony

Solanke

Brooks