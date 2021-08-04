Sunderland begin their fourth consecutive year in League One this weekend against fellow promotion candidates Wigan – this is how we expect the Black Cats to line up this weekend:

Burge

Winchester

Doyle

Wright

Neil

Evans

O’Nien

Gooch

Embleton

McGeady

Stewart

Lee Burge splits opinion among the fan-base despite claiming 18 clean sheets last year, with only two keepers in the league managing to top him. There are calls for youngster Anthony Patterson to make his league debut for the senior team, however after a shaky final pre-season friendly for the youth player, expect manager Lee Johnson to keep his faith in Burge.

The line-up for Saturday will be makeshift and will require players to play out of position, with injuries, a lack of senior full-backs and Denver Hume’s ongoing contract debacle being factors in this. However, academy product Dan Neil and former Forest Green midfielder Carl Winchester have stood in throughout pre-season and they have impressed the majority of Wearsiders.

Sunderland’s marquee signing Alex Pritchard has missed all of pre-season due to Covid issues and will at best make the bench for this new campaign’s opener.

Expect Black Cat favourite Aiden McGeady to return to action this Saturday after missing the final pre-season friendly last Friday following knee injections – the former Republic of Ireland international accumulated 20 goal contributions across the league and play-offs last year, only featuring on the pitch 31 times.

McGeady was froze out the side by now Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, however the appointment of Johnson saw him re-introduced and we saw him form a deadly partnership with Charlie Wyke last season – a player who will return to the North East this weekend, albeit for the Tics.