Sheffield Wednesday take on Charlton Athletic in their opening League One fixture this weekend, as the Owls’ new-look side will be put to the test once again after their Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The only positive for Sheffield Wednesday to take out of last season was that the fans weren’t there to witness it first-hand. It was a campaign which saw three permanent managers in charge, no end of off-field controversies and subsequent vitriol towards owner Dejphon Chansiri, and ultimately relegation.

But it’d been coming. Chansiri oversaw several years of woeful mismanagement and transfer dealings which landed the club with a half-hearted squad of overpaid and under-performing players, who seemingly couldn’t wait to leave when the bulk of them saw their contracts expire earlier this summer.

It’s brought about a timely rebuild of the squad. Moore has so far brought in nine names to bolster his Sheffield Wednesday side ahead of the League One season and fans are, for the first time in a long time, optimistic about the upcoming campaign. Note the start of that sentence – ‘Moore has so far brought in nine names’ – and it tells you a story of rebuild and revolution that goes much further than the club’s presence in the transfer market.

Chansiri and his contested adviser Amadeu Paixao (and also, the even more contested but now departed former adviser Erik Alonso) were previously at the front of all of Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer dealings and indeed managerial appointments. Paixao for whatever reason seemed to have near-total control over the comings and goings at Hillsborough but he’s since taken a step back from those responsibilities.

Reports surfaced earlier in the summer that he was due to take that ‘step back’ from his role, with the Owls’ Head of Recruitment David Downes tasked with heading the club’s transfer business this summer alongside Moore. Some reports in National print (Sun on Sunday, 20.06.21) even claimed that Paixao was facing the axe but he’s held on to his job for the time being, as Chansiri bids to make Sheffield Wednesday a more ‘self-sustainable’ football club.

Aside from the nine arrivals this summer – all of which have excited the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to a certain degree – the club deserves much more credit for keeping the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass content. That could undoubtedly change in the final weeks of the transfer window but Bannan has since claimed that he doesn’t believe he’s going anywhere this summer, whilst Windass is sidelined – Moore though has been adamant throughout the summer that Windass is staying at Hillsborough for this coming season.

The scenes at Sheffield Wednesday last season and going into this summer were dire. Finances were and to a point still are a mess, the squad was almost cut in half in terms of numbers and understandably, fans hated every second of it and they let that be known. A club with such a loyal fan-base, based in a city with such profound and deep-lying football culture was turning against their club and owner but now, the mood among Sheffield Wednesday fans online is a stark one to that of just a couple of months ago.

It’s incredible the change in atmosphere that’s come about since Chansiri and Paixao have taken a back seat. Moore, who’s seemingly a more widely-respected coach and manager than first thought, has worked his charm to make some really shrewd signings – the likes of Lewis Wing who impressed on loan at Rotherham United in the Championship last season and Shodipo who prevailed with Oxford United, and that’s only to name a couple.

Whilst the mood is markedly improved, the road ahead for Sheffield Wednesday remains a long and daunting one. The club has been in need of such an overhaul for some years now and getting Sheffield Wednesday back to the pedestal they belong is not a short-term project. And the man at the top of all this, Dejphon Chansiri, faces the longest road of all. There was and still remains a lot of genuine anger and even hatred towards the Owls owner but this summer marks the first step on his road to forgiveness, and it’s Moore who’s taking him there.