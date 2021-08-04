Cheltenham Town and Oldham Athletic are being linked with a move for Ouss Cisse after he left Leyton Orient this week.

Both Cheltenham Town and Oldham Athletic have been mentioned as potential destinations for the midfielder in a report by the Newham Recorder.

Cisse, who is 30-years-old, will be weighing up his options as a free agent.

He spent last season with Leyton Orient and made 38 appearances for the O’s in all competitions.

Read: Oldham Athletic set sights on Bradford City loan man from last season

Made a career for himself in England

Cisse had spells in France at Amiens, Dijon and Tours before MK Dons lured him to England in 2017.

He spent two years on the books at Stadium.Mk and made 68 appearances before switching to Gillingham.

The Mali international then only spent a year with the Gills before Leyton Orient swooped in.

He was a key player for the O’s in the last campaign but has now parted company with the League Two outfit on a free transfer.



Read: Player released by Leyton Orient finds new club

League One or Two?

Cheltenham are preparing for life in League One following their promotion under Michael Duff last term and could see Cisse as someone to bolster their midfield options.

Oldham have also been credited with an interest and may try and persuade him to stick around in League Two.

Keith Curle is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at Boundary Park.