Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with Stoke City striker Lee Gregory.

The Star claims that Gregory, 32, is one a ‘list of potential targets’ for Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who’s been searching for a striker all summer.

That search has since become a lot more pressing after it was revealed that Josh Windass could be sidelined until October after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Gregory spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County where he scored three goals in 11 Championship outings.

Having signed for Stoke City ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, the Englishman has since struggled to recapture his form of old having scored just seven goals in 46 Championship outings for the Potters.

But it was with Millwall where Gregory made his name – he joined the Lions from non-league outfit FC Halifax in 2014 and in five years at The Den scored an impressive 77 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions.

How can Moore bring the best out of Gregory?

In two seasons playing in League One with Millwall, Gregory scored 35 goals – 18 during the 2015/16 season and 17 in the next where he helped the Lions to promotion.

He’d then go on to reach double figures for goals in the following two Championship seasons with Millwall but has struggled ever since.

A confidence boost and a drop down back into League One could be all it takes for Gregory to reignite his career – he’s obviously a proven striker at League One and Championship level and with plenty of pace in the Owls front-line in Andre Green, Theo Corbeanu and Mide Shodipo, a more sort of target man striker in Gregory could really complete Moore’s attack.

Given that Gregory is still contracted to Stoke, it makes the move difficult due to Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing transfer restrictions.

But at the report from The Star points out, the Owls managed to work a deal for George Byers to arrive from Swansea City yesterday and so there’s hope that they can do the same with Gregory.