Doncaster Rovers are hoping to secure loan moves away for Ed Williams and AJ Greaves.

Doncaster Rovers are looking to offload the duo, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens is preparing for his first season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He has some decisions to make on the various trialists they have been looking at over recent weeks but might need players to leave first.

Wellens has said: “We’ve potentially got a loan move for AJ Greaves, we’ve potentially got a loan move for Ed Williams so it’ll free up a little bit of money.”

Big step up

Williams, who is 26-years-old, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Doncaster from non-league last year.

He caught the eye in the National League North for Kidderminster Harriers to earn a move to the Football League.

However, the former Cheltenham Town and Gloucester City man is poised to move on again this summer to get more game time.

Experience to be gained

Donny are keen to fix up a loan move for Greaves for him to get some more experience under his belt.

The youngster has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire club and has made 12 first-team appearances so far in his career.

He had a loan spell away at Gainsborough Trinity a couple of years ago and is expected to head out again somewhere.