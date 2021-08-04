St Mirren have pulled out of a move for Hull City’s James Scott.

St Mirren are no longer in the running to sign the youngster this summer, as per the Daily Record (see tweet below).

Scott, who is 20-years-old, could be leaving Hull in this transfer window to clear up space in their squad.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium and has been linked with a move back up to Scotland.

Bowen replacement

Scott still has three years left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

He signed for the Tigers in January 2020 from Motherwell for a fee of around £1.5 million following the departure of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United.

The Scotland Under-21 international had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fir Park and had made 42 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, scoring seven goals.

Scott has since played 34 times for Hull but has only managed four goals.

What next

St Mirren have looked into a deal to lure him to the Scottish Premiership but are no longer in pursuit of him.

The door could now swing open for other clubs to make a move to sign him.

Scott’s side Hull take on Preston North End on the opening day of the season this weekend.