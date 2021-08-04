Swansea City want to sign right-back Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Swansea City’s new boss Russell Martin is keen to put his own stamp on the Welsh side after taking over from Steve Cooper.

Laird, who is 19-years-old, played under Martin at MK Dons in League One last season.

They could now reunite at the Liberty Stadium with the Swans looking to strike a loan deal with Manchester United.

Big hit at MK

Laird spent the second-half of last season at Stadium.Mk and put in some impressive performances for the Buckinghamshire side.

He was given the green light to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt and ended up playing 25 times in all competitions for the Dons.

Bright future

The defender has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a key player for them at various youth levels in the past.

Laird has made two first-team appearances for Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side so far in his career.

He has also represented England at Under-17, 18 and 19 level.

Swansea switch on the cards

A move to Swansea makes sense for Laird. He would be playing under a manager he already knows and playing Championship football would be beneficial to his development.