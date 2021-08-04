Blackpool kick-off their Championship season against Bristol City this weekend, and here we take a look at how we expect Neil Critchley’s side to line up at Ashton Gate.

Goalkeeper – Chris Maxwell

Despite Daniel Grimshaw’s arrival, we still expect Maxwell to be the number one going into this season.

Right-back – Callum Connolly

Blackpool go into this season without a recognised right back after the departure of Ollie Turton to Huddersfield Town. Everton loanee Connolly can play across the back-four which could see him deployed at right-back.

Centre-back – Marvin Ekpiteta

Ekpiteta was the second most used centre-back last season, only loanee Daniel Ballard played more times. We expect the former Chelmsford City defender to continue at the heart of defence.

Centre-back – James Husband

James Husband was third for minutes at centre back having played 74 minutes less than the aforementioned Ekpiteta. Summer signings Oliver Casey and Richard Keogh don’t look like they’ll start the opening day game for the Seasiders as it stands.

Left-back – Reece James

New signing Reece James could make his debut at the earliest opportunity. James was brought in from Doncaster to make an immediate impact and this could be his time.

Right midfielder – Demetri Mitchell

The former Manchester United winger found form towards the end of the season, and he will look to take this into the new season and we expect him to start on the right-side of Critchley’s midfield on Saturday.

Central midfielder – Kenny Dougall

The Australian hasn’t played for Blackpool since the play-off final. But he was central to everything Blackpool did last season and it’d would be a shock if he didn’t heavily feature this season.

Central midfielder – Grant Ward

The second-most used midfielder last season looks to keep his spot in the side. Ward’s partnership with Dougall was Critchley’s key to promotion.

Left midfielder – Luke Garbutt

Garbutt is expected to start in his second position. This is to offer greater defensive stability and allow Garbutt and James to switch throughout the match.

Striker – Jerry Yates

‘Super Jerry Yates’ scored 21 and assisted a further eight last season – he has to start.

Striker – Oliver Sarkic

With an injury to Gary Madine, Sarkic could be forced up front alongside Yates this weekend. He remains very inexperienced but could pull off a few surprise this season if he can find form.